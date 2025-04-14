Delhi Scammers Nabbed: Couple Arrested for Defrauding Businessman Rs 2.70 Crore

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has apprehended a couple alleged to have swindled a businessman under pretenses. Identified as Vinay Jain, 55, and Asha Jain, 52, the couple purportedly defrauded Virender Kathuria of a staggering Rs 2.70 crore by promising prime commercial space in a project that never saw the light of day.

The scam unravelled when it was revealed the land in question was not under the jurisdiction of the builders as claimed. In fact, the land had been mortgaged to a finance firm, eventually leading to its auction and demolition due to unpaid dues.

Despite persistent evasion of legal actions and being declared Proclaimed Offenders, the couple, previously involved in similar offences, met their reckoning as police efforts culminated in their arrest earlier this month.

