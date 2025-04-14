Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Outrage Over Ambedkar Statue Incident

Four individuals in Hapur face charges for making derogatory gestures and comments towards a statue and hoarding of Dr. BR Ambedkar, inciting outrage among the Dalit community. This incident, caught on camera, has led to demands for immediate arrests and strict legal action from community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 14-04-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 20:29 IST
Justice Demanded: Outrage Over Ambedkar Statue Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Hapur have acted swiftly following a disturbing incident involving a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Four individuals allegedly made offensive gestures and comments towards the statue on the eve of his birth anniversary, igniting anger within the Dalit community, officials reported on Monday.

Video footage captured late Saturday night reveals four suspects on scooters displaying derogatory behavior towards symbols associated with Ambedkar. The footage, now central to the police investigation, has been crucial in the filing of serious charges against the accused.

The Bahujan Samaj Party filed a formal complaint, prompting immediate legal proceedings. Authorities, committed to justice, initiated search operations to track down the perpetrators. Dalit leaders have insisted on strict enforcement of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025