Justice Demanded: Outrage Over Ambedkar Statue Incident

Police in Hapur have acted swiftly following a disturbing incident involving a statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Four individuals allegedly made offensive gestures and comments towards the statue on the eve of his birth anniversary, igniting anger within the Dalit community, officials reported on Monday.

Video footage captured late Saturday night reveals four suspects on scooters displaying derogatory behavior towards symbols associated with Ambedkar. The footage, now central to the police investigation, has been crucial in the filing of serious charges against the accused.

The Bahujan Samaj Party filed a formal complaint, prompting immediate legal proceedings. Authorities, committed to justice, initiated search operations to track down the perpetrators. Dalit leaders have insisted on strict enforcement of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to ensure accountability.

