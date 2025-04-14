Major Drug Bust: Three Arrested in Noida with 150 kg Cannabis Haul
Three individuals were apprehended in Noida with 150 kg of cannabis worth Rs 40 lakh. Inam-ul-haq, the gang's kingpin, has a history of similar offenses. The gang sourced cannabis from various Indian states and was previously arrested in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
In a significant drug bust, police in Noida arrested three individuals and seized 150 kgs of cannabis valued at Rs 40 lakh on Monday, in what officials describe as a major operation against narcotics trafficking.
The suspects, Inam-ul-haq, Sahnawaz, and Noman, hail from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to Central Noida DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy, the gang has been involved in cannabis smuggling for over five years, utilizing creative methods to elude detection.
DCP Avasthy revealed that the gang sourced cannabis from regions such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar, concealing it expertly to avoid interception. The operation, a collaboration between Badalpur police and a CRT team, also touched upon past arrests in Maharashtra, suggesting a history of broader criminal activity.
