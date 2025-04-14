Left Menu

Police Thwart Tensions in Colonelganj Amid Post-Procession Unrest

Police intervened to prevent right-wing activists from gathering near a mosque in Colonelganj following recent tensions during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify individuals involved. A related theft incident occurred at the home of a local resident, and multiple arrests have been made to maintain order.

  • India

On Monday, law enforcement successfully prevented right-wing activists from assembling near a mosque in the Colonelganj area of Guna, following a prior community clash during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

CCTV footage is under scrutiny to identify those linked to the disturbances. Earlier, activists gathered at Hanuman Chowk, demanding strict action against alleged stone-pelters from the weekend's events.

Tensions increased when masked individuals burglarized a local residence on Sunday night. Police have arrested 17 people and assured that the situation is now stable.

