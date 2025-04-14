Monastic Assault Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, three Jain monks were assaulted by individuals reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The attack occurred after the monks refused to give money to the assailants.

The police promptly apprehended five individuals, including a minor, all hailing from Rajasthan. The accused face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their actions.

Following this alarming event, the Jain community expressed strong disapproval, resulting in a complete shutdown in Singroli town. The state government has assured that such acts will be met with stringent punishment.

