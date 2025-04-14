Left Menu

Monastic Assault Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh

Three Jain monks were attacked in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district by intoxicated individuals demanding money. Police swiftly arrested five attackers, causing uproar in the Jain community and prompting a town-wide bandh. The government pledges severe punishment for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neemuch | Updated: 14-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 22:00 IST
Monastic Assault Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, three Jain monks were assaulted by individuals reportedly under the influence of alcohol. The attack occurred after the monks refused to give money to the assailants.

The police promptly apprehended five individuals, including a minor, all hailing from Rajasthan. The accused face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for their actions.

Following this alarming event, the Jain community expressed strong disapproval, resulting in a complete shutdown in Singroli town. The state government has assured that such acts will be met with stringent punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025