Controversial Waqf Act Amendments Spark Nationwide Debate

In a move stirring nationwide debate, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed concerns over amendments to the Waqf Act, emphasizing that they were not intended to target the Muslim community but to rectify historical errors within the legislation.

Speaking at a press conference, Rijiju asserted that the Union government aims to ensure there is no provision allowing anyone to forcibly and unilaterally confiscate land under the guise of the Waqf Board's authority. He noted that certain provisions in the Waqf Act previously conferred "unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf Boards," prompting the necessary amendments.

Amidst protests, especially in West Bengal, Rijiju, accompanied by Union Minister of State George Kurien and state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said these amendments would prevent arbitrary classification of land as Waqf property. The Parliament-backed Waqf Bill has polarized opinions, with the ruling NDA defending it as pro-minority while the opposition criticizes it as "anti-Muslim."

