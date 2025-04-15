Russia and Belarus Bolster Security Amid Escalation

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's foreign spy service, has declared that the security forces of Russia and Belarus are prepared to act proactively due to what he describes as increased tension from Europe over the situation in Ukraine, according to reports from the state news agency RIA on Tuesday.

During his statement, Naryshkin asserted that in the event of an attack on either Russia or Belarus, Russia would respond by targeting NATO as a whole. However, he warned that Poland and the Baltic states would endure the initial impact of any retaliatory measures.

The remarks underscore escalating tensions between Russia and Europe, with Naryshkin's comments signaling a formidable stance by Moscow and its ally, Belarus, amidst the ongoing conflict concerning Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)