Russia and Belarus Bolster Security Amid Escalation
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign spy service, announced that Russian and Belarusian security forces are poised to act proactively due to heightened European tensions regarding Ukraine. Naryshkin emphasized that any attack against Russia or Belarus would provoke a swift retaliation against NATO, particularly targeting Poland and the Baltic states.
