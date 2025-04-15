Left Menu

Russia and Belarus Bolster Security Amid Escalation

Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's foreign spy service, announced that Russian and Belarusian security forces are poised to act proactively due to heightened European tensions regarding Ukraine. Naryshkin emphasized that any attack against Russia or Belarus would provoke a swift retaliation against NATO, particularly targeting Poland and the Baltic states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:30 IST
Russia and Belarus Bolster Security Amid Escalation
Sergei Naryshkin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's foreign spy service, has declared that the security forces of Russia and Belarus are prepared to act proactively due to what he describes as increased tension from Europe over the situation in Ukraine, according to reports from the state news agency RIA on Tuesday.

During his statement, Naryshkin asserted that in the event of an attack on either Russia or Belarus, Russia would respond by targeting NATO as a whole. However, he warned that Poland and the Baltic states would endure the initial impact of any retaliatory measures.

The remarks underscore escalating tensions between Russia and Europe, with Naryshkin's comments signaling a formidable stance by Moscow and its ally, Belarus, amidst the ongoing conflict concerning Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025