Protest on the Aisle: Bride Halts Wedding Over Land Dispute

In Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh, a bride named Vanshika protested on her wedding day against the alleged illegal acquisition of her father's land for the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor. The family claims no compensation was provided, sparking tensions with the National Highways Authority of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a bride in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district took to protesting on her wedding day against the purported forced acquisition of her family's land. The protest unfolded on Sunday in the Bijraul-Jalalpur village just before Vanshika's planned wedding ceremony.

Vanshika's family argues that authorities from the National Highways Authority of India, backed by police, tried to seize their land to further the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor project without providing any compensation. Conversely, the officials claim the land was legally acquired.

A local project director for NHAI, Narendra Singh, dismissed the protest as a publicity maneuver, stating that the land had already been officially acquired, and legal actions would follow. Meanwhile, Deshpal Singh, Vanshika's father, insists on the lack of needed compensation and questions the necessity of the additional land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

