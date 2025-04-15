Left Menu

Desperate Escape: Trafficked Workers Flee Myanmar Detention

Over 270 trafficked workers in Myanmar, mostly from Ethiopia and other African countries, attempted a mass escape due to fear of being returned to abusive scam compounds. Despite being rescued two months ago, they remain detained. The situation highlights ongoing struggles faced by trafficked individuals seeking repatriation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:40 IST
In a desperate bid for freedom, more than 270 trafficked workers attempted to escape detention in Myanmar, fueled by fears of being sent back to abusive scam compounds. These individuals, primarily from Ethiopia and other African nations, have been trapped in Myanmar after being rescued from forced labor situations.

The detainees' plight sheds light on the broader humanitarian crisis affecting trafficked workers in the region. In early February, Myanmar, in collaboration with China and Thailand, launched a massive operation to release thousands of trafficked individuals. However, many, including this group, remain confined and await repatriation.

Activists and non-profits are pushing for change, while tensions rise as the detainees' future remains uncertain. Efforts are increasing to ensure these individuals can return home, but logistical and bureaucratic hurdles persist, leaving them in a vulnerable limbo.

