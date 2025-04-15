French Prisons Attacked Amid Cocaine Surge

In an alarming response to the French government's crackdown on drug trafficking, several French prisons faced attacks overnight. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has taken charge of investigating these incidents, which highlight growing tensions amid an influx of cocaine into the country.

The attacks on French penal institutions underscore the severity of the drug trafficking situation, described by authorities as a 'tsunami' of cocaine. This surge in illegal drug activity has prompted the government to intensify its efforts to combat narcotics-related crimes.

France's DGSI national security agency will collaborate with the prosecutor's office in a comprehensive probe into the attacks. This coordinated effort reflects the urgency of addressing the escalating criminal activities linked to drug trafficking across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)