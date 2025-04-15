Political Drama Unfolds as ED Raids Target Prominent Politicians

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched significant raids targeting high-profile politicians in Rajasthan and Punjab. The agency raided Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's properties as part of a probe into the Rs 48,000-crore PACL Ponzi scheme.

Accusations of political manipulation have surfaced, with Khachariyawas asserting that the ED's actions are retaliatory due to his vocal criticism of the ruling party. Supporters gathered outside his residence, showing solidarity while he remained defiant, denying any wrongdoing.

The PACL investigation, initiated by a CBI FIR in 2015, alleges fraudulent schemes defrauding investors. Khachariyawas insists on his innocence, criticizing the use of central agencies for political purposes, while political and public reactions continue to unfold.

