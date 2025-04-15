Left Menu

Minister Reddy Criticizes 'False Campaign' Over Waqf Reforms

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused AIMIM and others of misleading the public regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He alleged that the opposition, including AIMIM and Congress, looted Waqf properties and now opposes reforms. Reddy assured accountability and development of Waqf assets under the Modi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has raised strong accusations against AIMIM and Congress amid ongoing protests concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging public deception.

Reddy asserted that those opposing the reforms have historically misused the Waqf properties. The minister emphasized that the Modi government aims to bring accountability and development to these assets.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi announced an upcoming protest meeting. Meanwhile, the BJP plans a Muslim community outreach to build support for the amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

