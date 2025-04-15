Minister Reddy Criticizes 'False Campaign' Over Waqf Reforms

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has raised strong accusations against AIMIM and Congress amid ongoing protests concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, alleging public deception.

Reddy asserted that those opposing the reforms have historically misused the Waqf properties. The minister emphasized that the Modi government aims to bring accountability and development to these assets.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi announced an upcoming protest meeting. Meanwhile, the BJP plans a Muslim community outreach to build support for the amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)