Curacao Arrest Ties Suspected Gang Leader to Dutch Journalist's Murder

A man arrested in Curacao for allegedly playing a key role in the murder of Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries has been extradited to The Netherlands. The suspect is believed to be part of a criminal gang linked to the 2021 assassination, which shocked the nation.

A man arrested on suspicion of taking part in the criminal network that orchestrated the murder of Dutch journalist Peter R. de Vries was flown from Curacao to The Netherlands to face judicial proceedings, according to prosecutors.

The National Prosecutor's Office announced that the man, who remains unnamed, allegedly played a prominent role in the gang responsible for De Vries' shooting on July 6, 2021, in Amsterdam. The esteemed journalist succumbed to his injuries nine days later at age 64.

Located in a Curacao detention center since 2014, the suspect was detained on Monday, though reasons for his prior detention on the Caribbean island were not detailed. He is slated to appear before an Amsterdam magistrate.

