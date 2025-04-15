Robert Vadra's Alleged Land Deals Under Scrutiny: Political Vendetta or Genuine Inquiry?

Robert Vadra, prominent businessman and brother-in-law of Congress figurehead Rahul Gandhi, spent five hours under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding a 2008 Haryana land deal-related money laundering case. Official sources revealed that he was called for further questioning the following day.

Labeling the summons as a 'political vendetta', Vadra communicated his frustration over the ongoing process, questioning, 'How can you be talking about something that happened in 2007?' Describing past interactions with the ED, Vadra noted extensive document submissions yet a resurgence of cases against him.

Amid heavy media coverage, Vadra reiterated his intent to comply with the investigation efforts, albeit stressing the need for a resolution. The situation has stoked debates around the intersection of politics and legal frameworks given his family's political connections.

