EWS Certificates Controversy: A Clash Over Guidelines and Access
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP in Delhi are embroiled in a dispute over the alleged halt in issuing Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates. AAP accuses the BJP government of blocking access to essential services, while the BJP argues it is formulating guidelines to prevent certificate misuse.
The issuance of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates is at the center of a heated dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. On Tuesday, AAP accused the BJP government of halting certificate issuance, a decision they claim disrupts access to key services.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, however, countered the accusations, stating that the pause was only for ensuring proper guidelines against misuse. BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed this, denying any cessation and suggesting AAP's allegations aim to deflect from past irregularities during its governance.
Nonetheless, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj warned of the immediate impacts on students and job seekers. He criticized the move as anti-poor, emphasizing the need for accountability among officials for issuing ineligible certificates rather than punishing the public.
