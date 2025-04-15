Judge Dismisses Gun Charge Against Alleged MS-13 Leader Amid Deportation Plans
A U.S. federal judge dismissed a gun possession charge against Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, alleged by Attorney General Pam Bondi to be a top MS-13 gang leader. The decision aligns with the Trump administration's preference for deportation over prosecution, despite lacking court evidence of gang leadership involvement.
A U.S. federal judge agreed on Tuesday to dismiss a gun charge against Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, a man described as a leader of the MS-13 street gang by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
This dismissal followed the Trump administration's inclination to deport rather than prosecute him. U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick delayed the order until Friday, allowing Villatoro Santos to explore legal avenues to challenge his potential deportation to El Salvador.
Although charged with illegal firearm possession, there was no court evidence proving his alleged gang leadership. Legal representatives argue this case and others highlight a lack of evidence accompanying public branding of immigrants as gang leaders by Trump officials.
