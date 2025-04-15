Lodha Brothers Settle Trademark Dispute: Mediation Triumph at Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court has officially documented the final mediation report concerning the trademark dispute between real estate magnates Abhishek Lodha and his brother Abhinandan Lodha.

Mediation efforts, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran, have successfully facilitated a resolution, drawing praise from the judiciary for his meticulous work.

Initially filed by Abhishek Lodha's Macrotech Developers in January against Abhinandan's HoABL, the brothers have now resolved their differences, announcing their settlement in separate statements.

