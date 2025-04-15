Lodha Brothers Settle Trademark Dispute: Mediation Triumph at Bombay High Court
The Bombay High Court recorded the final mediation report resolving a trademark dispute between real estate businessmen Abhishek and Abhinandan Lodha. The mediator, retired Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran, was commended for his efforts in reaching an amicable settlement. Compliance hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
The Bombay High Court has officially documented the final mediation report concerning the trademark dispute between real estate magnates Abhishek Lodha and his brother Abhinandan Lodha.
Mediation efforts, led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran, have successfully facilitated a resolution, drawing praise from the judiciary for his meticulous work.
Initially filed by Abhishek Lodha's Macrotech Developers in January against Abhinandan's HoABL, the brothers have now resolved their differences, announcing their settlement in separate statements.
