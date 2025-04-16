Zuckerberg's 2018 Instagram Spin-off Consideration Unveiled
In 2018, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg contemplated a spin-off of Instagram to anticipate a potential antitrust suit, as revealed in a Washington, D.C. trial. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission aims to dissolve Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant revelation during a trial in Washington, D.C., it was unveiled that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, considered a spin-off of Instagram in 2018. This consideration was reportedly in anticipation of a possible antitrust lawsuit.
The trial, involving the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of key assets Instagram and WhatsApp, aiming to address potential competitive concerns. The documents revealing Zuckerberg's contemplation emerged during his second day of testimony.
This case highlights ongoing scrutiny over Meta's expansive acquisitions and the regulatory push to scrutinize big tech firms' influence on market competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Meta
- antitrust
- FTC
- trial
- spin-off
- regulation
- testimony
ALSO READ
Ghana Approves Second Gas Plant to Boost Energy Security and Industrial Growth
WhatsApp's February 2025 Crackdown: Over 9.7 Million Accounts Banned in India
FTSE Rebounds Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions and Positive Drug Trial Results
High-Profile Trial: Death Penalty Sought for CEO's Assassination
Madhya Pradesh Achieves Milestone in Industrial Dues Payment