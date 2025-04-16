Left Menu

Zuckerberg's 2018 Instagram Spin-off Consideration Unveiled

In 2018, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg contemplated a spin-off of Instagram to anticipate a potential antitrust suit, as revealed in a Washington, D.C. trial. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission aims to dissolve Meta's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 00:25 IST
Mark Zuckerberg
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant revelation during a trial in Washington, D.C., it was unveiled that Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, considered a spin-off of Instagram in 2018. This consideration was reportedly in anticipation of a possible antitrust lawsuit.

The trial, involving the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, seeks to unwind Meta's acquisitions of key assets Instagram and WhatsApp, aiming to address potential competitive concerns. The documents revealing Zuckerberg's contemplation emerged during his second day of testimony.

This case highlights ongoing scrutiny over Meta's expansive acquisitions and the regulatory push to scrutinize big tech firms' influence on market competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

