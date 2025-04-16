Wave of Violence Hits French Prisons
An early morning arson attack targeted cars at a prison in Tarascon, southern France. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin reported the incident amid a series of attacks on French prisons. This marks the seventh attack, with six other prisons affected by gunfire and arson earlier in the week.
In a dramatic escalation of violence, cars were set ablaze early Wednesday at a prison in Tarascon, a town in southern France, according to Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.
Darmanin, speaking to C News TV, confirmed the attack as the latest in a string of assaults targeting French jails.
Since the start of the week, at least six other prisons across France have experienced similar attacks involving firearms and arson.
