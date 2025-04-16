Left Menu

Wave of Violence Hits French Prisons

An early morning arson attack targeted cars at a prison in Tarascon, southern France. Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin reported the incident amid a series of attacks on French prisons. This marks the seventh attack, with six other prisons affected by gunfire and arson earlier in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic escalation of violence, cars were set ablaze early Wednesday at a prison in Tarascon, a town in southern France, according to Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Darmanin, speaking to C News TV, confirmed the attack as the latest in a string of assaults targeting French jails.

Since the start of the week, at least six other prisons across France have experienced similar attacks involving firearms and arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

