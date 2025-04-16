Wave of Violence Hits French Prisons

In a dramatic escalation of violence, cars were set ablaze early Wednesday at a prison in Tarascon, a town in southern France, according to Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Darmanin, speaking to C News TV, confirmed the attack as the latest in a string of assaults targeting French jails.

Since the start of the week, at least six other prisons across France have experienced similar attacks involving firearms and arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)