Ukraine Accuses Russia of Repeated Energy Strikes

Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out more than 30 attacks on its energy infrastructure, violating a ceasefire agreement that was in place since March.

According to Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, the attacks have targeted energy facilities in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Poltava. Despite the agreement, Russia has reportedly violated the ceasefire almost daily.

The limited ceasefire was seen as a step towards a broader peace deal, but fighting continues along a 1,000 km frontline, with fierce battles in Ukraine's east.

