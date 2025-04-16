Ukraine Accuses Russia of Repeated Energy Strikes
Ukraine alleges Russia has conducted over 30 attacks on its energy infrastructure since a ceasefire on such targets was reached in March. Despite a U.S.-brokered limited truce, both sides accuse each other of violations, with Russia and Ukraine conducting strikes on each other's energy facilities.
Ukraine has accused Russia of carrying out more than 30 attacks on its energy infrastructure, violating a ceasefire agreement that was in place since March.
According to Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson, Heorhii Tykhyi, the attacks have targeted energy facilities in Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Poltava. Despite the agreement, Russia has reportedly violated the ceasefire almost daily.
The limited ceasefire was seen as a step towards a broader peace deal, but fighting continues along a 1,000 km frontline, with fierce battles in Ukraine's east.
(With inputs from agencies.)
