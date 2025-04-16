Kerala CM Criticizes Governor's Remarks on Supreme Court Bill Timeline Ruling
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's comments about the Supreme Court's ruling on the timeline for Governors to address legislative bills. Vijayan emphasized political motives behind the remarks but noted cooperation from the current Governor on different fronts. Meanwhile, he addressed various statewide issues from legal proceedings to education initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed disapproval of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's recent remarks on the Supreme Court's decision on bill handling timelines. Addressing the media, Vijayan highlighted political motivations behind the Governor's comments but acknowledged a smooth working relationship compared to his predecessor.
The CM further addressed diverse issues, including the Kerala High Court ordering a CBI investigation against K M Abraham over disproportionate assets allegations. Vijayan indicated that legal procedures would dictate subsequent actions and confirmed Abraham's decision to contest the order legally.
Additionally, Vijayan discussed ongoing matters like protests from civil police officer candidates, the disrupted Thrissur Pooram festival, and the implementation challenges of the PM SHRI project in light of the state's National Education Policy stance, signaling various hurdles the government faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
