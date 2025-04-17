Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Extra Time for Response to Election Rule Amendments

The Supreme Court has given the Election Commission additional three weeks to respond to petitions challenging recent amendments to the 1961 election rules. These changes, which prevent public access to certain election records, have raised concerns over transparency and alleged violations of constitutional rights.

The Supreme Court extended the deadline by three weeks for the Election Commission to address concerns brought by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and others regarding recent amendments to election rules. The court, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, issued notices in January, demanding a response to petitions challenging the legal modifications.

The petitions argue that the amendments made to the 1961 election rules obscure transparency by limiting public access to CCTV footage and other electoral documents, allegedly violating constitutional rights. Senior advocates, representing the petitioners, have urged the court to mandate a swift response to ensure electoral integrity.

With the government amending Rule 93(2)(a) upon the Election Commission's recommendation, petitioners claim these changes infringe upon citizens' right to information and fair elections, endangering democratic principles and facilitating potential corrupt practices.

