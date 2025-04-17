Crisis in Gaza: Humanitarian Alarm as Siege Tightens
Israeli strikes on Gaza have intensified, killing 23 people, including a family of 10, amid a six-week blockade. The UN warns of a severe humanitarian crisis due to food and supply shortages. The conflict escalated after Hamas attacked southern Israel, leading to significant casualties and widespread destruction.
Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people overnight into Thursday, including a family of 10, according to local health officials. The United Nations has expressed concern about the worsening impact of Israel's six-week blockade, which is preventing all food and other essential supplies from reaching the territory.
The Israeli military ended its ceasefire with Hamas last month, resuming its bombardment and capturing substantial areas to pressure militants into agreement amendments. Amid these developments, local charity kitchens are struggling to feed Gaza's population, with the UN noting the grave humanitarian crisis faced by residents.
According to the World Food Programme, 80% of Gaza's population depends on humanitarian aid as the primary food source amid soaring prices and shortages. The conflict's toll includes severe food and water scarcity, significant casualties, and widespread displacement, raising global concerns over the region's stability and humanitarian needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
