Governor's Crucial Visit Amid Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is set to visit Murshidabad following recent clashes between two groups. Bose plans to meet with victims, evaluate the situation, and confer with local authorities. The violence resulted in three deaths and numerous injuries, necessitating a significant police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal's acting head, Governor C V Ananda Bose, is scheduled for a critical visit to Murshidabad district on Friday, a locale recently marred by intense clashes between two factions, according to Raj Bhawan officials.

The governor aims to engage directly with those affected by the violence, appraise the on-ground conditions, and deliberate with district authorities and law enforcement personnel, officials reported.

Following a series of violent incidents last week resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries, there has been a substantial deployment of police forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces, to restore order in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

