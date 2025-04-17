Governor's Crucial Visit Amid Murshidabad Unrest

West Bengal's acting head, Governor C V Ananda Bose, is scheduled for a critical visit to Murshidabad district on Friday, a locale recently marred by intense clashes between two factions, according to Raj Bhawan officials.

The governor aims to engage directly with those affected by the violence, appraise the on-ground conditions, and deliberate with district authorities and law enforcement personnel, officials reported.

Following a series of violent incidents last week resulting in three fatalities and multiple injuries, there has been a substantial deployment of police forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and central forces, to restore order in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)