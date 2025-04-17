Karbi Anglong: From Conflict to Prosperity
Karbi Anglong, once a conflict-ridden area, has undergone remarkable change following the 2021 peace accord. The district is now focused on development and the reintegration of former militants. With a significant financial commitment from the government, many ex-cadres have transitioned to entrepreneurship in agriculture and fishery sectors.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has recognized the remarkable transformation in Karbi Anglong, a district once plagued by insurgency, following a peace accord signed with six groups in 2021. Visiting the district, he highlighted the ongoing journey towards peace and development.
The chief minister engaged with representatives of the six outfits involved in the peace accord, discussing the terms of their settlement. Sarma emphasized that former militants are being successfully reintegrated into society, some becoming entrepreneurs in agriculture and fisheries.
With a focus on implementing the Karbi peace accord effectively, the state government, backed by a Rs 1,000 crore package from the Center, is committed to driving development in the region. The district is witnessing a shift from extremism to entrepreneurship, significantly contributing to its prosperity.
