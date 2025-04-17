Left Menu

VHP Demands President's Rule in West Bengal Amidst Communal Unrest

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for President's rule in West Bengal following the outbreak of communal violence in Murshidabad district. Triggered by protests against the amended Waqf Act, the violence left several people dead and forced many women to seek refuge in neighboring districts.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal due to the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district. The unrest followed protests against the newly amended Waqf Act.

VHP general secretary Milind Parande addressed the press, announcing plans for nationwide demonstrations to condemn violence targeted at Hindus. He urged for central intervention in response to the killings and injuries suffered during the unrest.

Reports indicate that the violence, occurring on April 11 and 12, prompted a massive security deployment, with police, the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and central forces intervening. Additionally, the National Commission for Women (NCW) highlighted that the violence compelled hundreds of women to flee their homes, many seeking refuge across the Bhagirathi river in Malda district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

