Tensions Flare in Ghatkopar: Food Choices Spark Controversy

A heated argument erupted in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers confronted a housing society over alleged discrimination against Marathi-speaking families for eating non-vegetarian food. A video capturing the incident, involving local MNS leader Raj Parte, went viral, prompting police intervention but no official complaint was lodged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:51 IST
  • India

A confrontation in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, involving Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers and residents of a housing society, has sparked controversy with accusations of cultural discrimination.

Local MNS leader, Raj Parte, confronted the society members over alleged harassment of Marathi-speaking families for consuming non-vegetarian food, a video of which has gained traction online. Police were called to defuse the situation.

Despite accusations, no official complaints were filed. This incident highlights ongoing tension around cultural differences, with the MNS advocating for the widespread use of Marathi in public spheres as civic elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

