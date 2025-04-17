Supreme Court Upholds Homebuyers' Right to Peacefully Protest Against Builders

The Supreme Court has affirmed the right of homebuyers to engage in peaceful protests against builders without it being classified as defamation. This landmark ruling ensures that consumer grievances related to unsatisfactory builder services can be publicly expressed.

A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh decreed that attempts to criminalize such protests, lacking the necessary accusatory elements, constitute an abuse of judicial process. The court nullified a defamation case where homebuyers displayed critical banners against a developer.

Stressing the importance of language used, the court highlighted that protest posters avoided rude or abusive language. Upholding the buyers' rights, the court underlined these peaceful expressions as constitutionally protected, urging that any ongoing criminal proceedings against these homeowners be dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)