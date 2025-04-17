Left Menu

Lethal Love: Murder Covered by Snakebite Hoax

A man in Akbarpur Sadat was strangled by his wife and her lover, who then placed a venomous snake near his body to disguise the crime as a snakebite. The post-mortem revealed death by asphyxiation, leading to the arrest of the accused pair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 17-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 17:55 IST
Lethal Love: Murder Covered by Snakebite Hoax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events in Akbarpur Sadat, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, wherein they attempted to disguise the crime as a snakebite incident.

The man, Amit Kashyap, also known as Mickey, was discovered dead, initially believed to have succumbed to a venomous snake bite found near his bed. However, the post-mortem report uncovered the actual cause of death as asphyxiation.

Authorities have since arrested the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, following her confession. The duo had strangled Amit and placed a snake by his body to mislead investigators. Legal proceedings are currently in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025