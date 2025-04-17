Lethal Love: Murder Covered by Snakebite Hoax
A man in Akbarpur Sadat was strangled by his wife and her lover, who then placed a venomous snake near his body to disguise the crime as a snakebite. The post-mortem revealed death by asphyxiation, leading to the arrest of the accused pair.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events in Akbarpur Sadat, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, wherein they attempted to disguise the crime as a snakebite incident.
The man, Amit Kashyap, also known as Mickey, was discovered dead, initially believed to have succumbed to a venomous snake bite found near his bed. However, the post-mortem report uncovered the actual cause of death as asphyxiation.
Authorities have since arrested the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, following her confession. The duo had strangled Amit and placed a snake by his body to mislead investigators. Legal proceedings are currently in motion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- snakebite
- cover-up
- love affair
- post-mortem
- police
- investigation
- confession
- arrest
- asphyxiation
ALSO READ
Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang
Crackdown at the Border: Police Forces Unite to Bust Cow-Slaughter Gang