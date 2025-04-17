Lethal Love: Murder Covered by Snakebite Hoax

In a shocking turn of events in Akbarpur Sadat, a man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover, wherein they attempted to disguise the crime as a snakebite incident.

The man, Amit Kashyap, also known as Mickey, was discovered dead, initially believed to have succumbed to a venomous snake bite found near his bed. However, the post-mortem report uncovered the actual cause of death as asphyxiation.

Authorities have since arrested the wife, Ravita, and her lover, Amardeep, following her confession. The duo had strangled Amit and placed a snake by his body to mislead investigators. Legal proceedings are currently in motion.

