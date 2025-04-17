Mastermind Behind Murshidabad Murders Nabbed Amidst Anti-Waqf Act Unrest

The West Bengal Police made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Inzamul Haque, believed to be a mastermind behind the vicious murders of a father and son in Murshidabad. This violence erupted as protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned turbulent, leading to widespread unrest in the district.

Additional Director General (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar disclosed that Haque, apprehended after extensive raids, was not only pivotal in plotting the crime but also instrumental in tampering with evidence by cutting electricity and dismantling CCTV cameras. With this arrest, the tally reaches three, as two others linked to the locality were detained earlier.

The brutal killings of Haragobindo Das, 72, and his 40-year-old son, Chandan, have escalated tensions, prompting communal riots and mass displacement. An 11-member Special Investigation Team, led by Murshidabad DIG Syed Waquar Raza, is dedicated to unraveling the full extent of the violence, while authorities strive to restore calm and security to the afflicted areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)