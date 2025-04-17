Italy's Defence Spending Amid Economic Challenges

Italy is poised to achieve NATO's defense spending target of 2% of its GDP this year, underscoring a significant shift amid economic challenges, as revealed by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti during a parliamentary session.

Despite one of the lowest projected defense budgets among military allies, Italy faces increasing pressure from the United States to bolster its spending of up to 5% of GDP. To align with NATO's criteria, Italy seeks to redefine its expenditure by including previously excluded items such as civilian technologies and military pensions, a move welcomed by Giorgetti. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has been urging NATO allies to lift their military spending significantly.

As Italy navigates these defense expenditures, its economic landscape remains strained by high debt levels and an uncertain growth trajectory. Italy's central bank suggests the defense budget increase should be managed through both borrowing and savings, as economic growth faces potential setbacks from U.S. trade tariffs. The cautious economic outlook is further compounded by the nation's reliance on EU COVID-19 recovery funds, which carry ambitious expenditure goals to revitalize Italy's financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)