Shock in Shahjahanpur: 8-Year-Old's Tragic Demise

A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district has led to the arrest of a man accused of murdering an 8-year-old boy who resisted a sexual assault attempt, according to officials.

Speaking to PTI, Shahjahanpur SP Rajesh Dwivedi detailed how the victim went missing from Nagla Narayanpur on March 23. Despite extensive searches in local water bodies, his whereabouts remained unknown until April 5, when skeletal remains and clothing were discovered and identified by the boy's family.

The investigation revealed that the accused, belonging to the same village, lured the victim to a field. After dismissing another child, he attempted the assault. When the boy raised alarm, the suspect reportedly smothered and strangled him, resulting in his death. The accused has been charged and is now in custody, Dwivedi confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)