Shock in Shahjahanpur: 8-Year-Old's Tragic Demise
In Shahjahanpur, an 8-year-old boy was killed after he resisted a sexual assault attempt. Police traced the suspect using skeletal remains found in a field. The accused, from the same village, had tried to attack the boy and resorted to murder when threatened with exposure.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district has led to the arrest of a man accused of murdering an 8-year-old boy who resisted a sexual assault attempt, according to officials.
Speaking to PTI, Shahjahanpur SP Rajesh Dwivedi detailed how the victim went missing from Nagla Narayanpur on March 23. Despite extensive searches in local water bodies, his whereabouts remained unknown until April 5, when skeletal remains and clothing were discovered and identified by the boy's family.
The investigation revealed that the accused, belonging to the same village, lured the victim to a field. After dismissing another child, he attempted the assault. When the boy raised alarm, the suspect reportedly smothered and strangled him, resulting in his death. The accused has been charged and is now in custody, Dwivedi confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahjahanpur
- 8-year-old
- boy
- police
- arrest
- murder
- sexual assault
- accused
- investigation
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
Union Stands Strong: Justice Sought in Italian Migrant Worker Murder Case
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Journalist's Tragic Demise Unravels Enmity and Murder in North Andaman
Prime Accused Arrested in Deadly West Bengal Blast Tragedy
US National Arrested for Trespassing in Andaman's Tribal Reserve