Left Menu

Robert Vadra's Marathon ED Grilling: Allegations of Political Vendetta Resurface

Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 16 hours over three days in connection with a 2008 Haryana land deal money laundering case. Vadra alleges the scrutiny is a political witch hunt against him. He awaits further instructions from the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:47 IST
Robert Vadra's Marathon ED Grilling: Allegations of Political Vendetta Resurface
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law to Rahul Gandhi, spent 16 hours over three consecutive days answering questions from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about a 2008 Haryana land deal.

Mr. Vadra, 56, has denounced the ED's actions as a 'political witch hunt', expressing that these proceedings stem from longstanding political vendettas.

Sources from the ED, however, report that a chargesheet will soon be filed against Vadra, with potential asset attachment looming in this and other pending money laundering investigations linked to him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025