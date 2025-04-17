Robert Vadra's Marathon ED Grilling: Allegations of Political Vendetta Resurface
Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, faced the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 16 hours over three days in connection with a 2008 Haryana land deal money laundering case. Vadra alleges the scrutiny is a political witch hunt against him. He awaits further instructions from the ED.
Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law to Rahul Gandhi, spent 16 hours over three consecutive days answering questions from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about a 2008 Haryana land deal.
Mr. Vadra, 56, has denounced the ED's actions as a 'political witch hunt', expressing that these proceedings stem from longstanding political vendettas.
Sources from the ED, however, report that a chargesheet will soon be filed against Vadra, with potential asset attachment looming in this and other pending money laundering investigations linked to him.
