Robert Vadra's Marathon ED Grilling: Allegations of Political Vendetta Resurface

Robert Vadra, businessman and brother-in-law to Rahul Gandhi, spent 16 hours over three consecutive days answering questions from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about a 2008 Haryana land deal.

Mr. Vadra, 56, has denounced the ED's actions as a 'political witch hunt', expressing that these proceedings stem from longstanding political vendettas.

Sources from the ED, however, report that a chargesheet will soon be filed against Vadra, with potential asset attachment looming in this and other pending money laundering investigations linked to him.

