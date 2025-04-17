Left Menu

Swift Resolution of Farm Road Disputes in Marathwada

In an initiative to resolve farm road disputes swiftly, Marathwada's divisional commissioner urged officials to conduct 'sasti adalats' at the tehsil level. These cost-effective tribunals aim to conclude grievance redressals within a month, facilitating quicker reopening of roads per village maps.

  • India

To ensure quick and cost-effective resolution of farm road and pathway disputes, the Marathwada divisional commissioner has directed government staff to conduct tribunals at the tehsil level, an official confirmed on Thursday.

The Marathwada region, located in central Maharashtra, includes eight districts: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani.

During a public outreach program, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde advocated for the organization of 'sasti adalats,' or cost-effective tribunals, to expedite farm road grievances according to official village maps. Gawde emphasized the goal of resolving issues within a month, the official noted.

