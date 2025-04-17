Swift Resolution of Farm Road Disputes in Marathwada
In an initiative to resolve farm road disputes swiftly, Marathwada's divisional commissioner urged officials to conduct 'sasti adalats' at the tehsil level. These cost-effective tribunals aim to conclude grievance redressals within a month, facilitating quicker reopening of roads per village maps.
- Country:
- India
To ensure quick and cost-effective resolution of farm road and pathway disputes, the Marathwada divisional commissioner has directed government staff to conduct tribunals at the tehsil level, an official confirmed on Thursday.
The Marathwada region, located in central Maharashtra, includes eight districts: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani.
During a public outreach program, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde advocated for the organization of 'sasti adalats,' or cost-effective tribunals, to expedite farm road grievances according to official village maps. Gawde emphasized the goal of resolving issues within a month, the official noted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Bank of Maharashtra Partners with Customer Capital to Launch 'Tripstacc' Travel Platform
Cannabis Crackdown: Illegal Crops Eradicated in Maharashtra
MNS Vows to Block Release of Pakistani Star's Film in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Court Sentences Three Bangladeshis for Illegal Stay