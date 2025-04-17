Bangladesh Seeks Apology and Compensation from Pakistan for 1971 Atrocities

In a significant diplomatic move, Bangladesh has demanded a public apology from Pakistan for the 1971 atrocities and claimed USD 4.3 billion as part of the equitable distribution of assets from when East Pakistan became Bangladesh. The talks were the first at the foreign secretary level in 15 years.

The Foreign Office Consultation saw Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin and Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch addressing ongoing grievances, including the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis and accountability for the 1970 cyclone aid. The meeting precedes a planned visit by Pakistan's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka.

As Bangladesh seeks to strengthen bilateral relations built on mutual respect and benefits, the talks emphasized settling unresolved historic issues for future cooperation. Both sides showed optimism to remain engaged in further discussions.

