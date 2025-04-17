Xi Jinping's Charm Offensive in Cambodia: Strengthening Ties Amidst Economic Challenges

Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, arrived in Phnom Penh, urging Cambodia to resist protectionism as part of a wider strategic agenda in Southeast Asia. The visit comes amidst economic strains, notably due to U.S. tariffs impacting both the Chinese and Cambodian economies.

Cambodia, a major exporter to the U.S., has faced significant import taxes. In speeches to Cambodian leaders, Xi repeated calls to oppose hegemonism. Notably, the two countries signed 37 documents covering various areas, albeit without detailed financial commitments.

Despite grand gestures of friendship and future cooperation, including infrastructure promises, China's financial commitment remains ambiguous. Meanwhile, Phnom Penh heeded Xi's request to crack down on scams often run by Chinese gangs. The visit underscores both diplomatic niceties and the complex web of economic entanglements in the region.

