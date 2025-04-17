Left Menu

SIT Probes Alleged Assault on Flight Attendant in Gurugram Hospital

Gurugram police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate an alleged sexual assault on a flight attendant in Medanta Hospital. Despite four days of investigation, the accused remains unidentified. The SIT, led by DCP Dr. Arpit Jain, continues to explore all avenues, questioning hospital staff and reviewing CCTV footage.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Gurugram police initiated a special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday to delve into the alleged sexual assault case involving a flight attendant at Medanta Hospital, where she remains on a ventilator. The SIT, appointed by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, is spearheaded by Dr. Arpit Jain, a DCP with medical credentials.

The investigation team, comprising seven members including two ACPs, two SHOs, and others, has not yet identified any suspects in the four-day probe. Although allegations have been made, the police stated that there is no concrete evidence affirming the claims of the victim, who spoke out days after the incident.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, hospital CCTV review reveals continuous presence around the ventilator-bound patient, prompting thorough staff questioning. The spokesperson assured that the investigation remains open to all possibilities and anticipates clarity soon.

