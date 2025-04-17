SIT Probes Alleged Assault on Flight Attendant in Gurugram Hospital

Gurugram police initiated a special investigation team (SIT) on Thursday to delve into the alleged sexual assault case involving a flight attendant at Medanta Hospital, where she remains on a ventilator. The SIT, appointed by Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, is spearheaded by Dr. Arpit Jain, a DCP with medical credentials.

The investigation team, comprising seven members including two ACPs, two SHOs, and others, has not yet identified any suspects in the four-day probe. Although allegations have been made, the police stated that there is no concrete evidence affirming the claims of the victim, who spoke out days after the incident.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, hospital CCTV review reveals continuous presence around the ventilator-bound patient, prompting thorough staff questioning. The spokesperson assured that the investigation remains open to all possibilities and anticipates clarity soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)