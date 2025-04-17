Bangladesh Demands Apology and Compensation from Pakistan in Historic Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Bangladesh raised 'historically unresolved issues' with Pakistan during the first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years, demanding a public apology for the 1971 atrocities.

Dhaka also sought $4.3 billion as part of its share from assets at the time of the 1971 separation of East and West Pakistan, while addressing other pivotal matters such as repatriation and aid distribution.

The discussions, held in a cordial atmosphere, emphasized fostering mutual cooperation and trade, with future dialogues anticipated to resolve longstanding concerns.

