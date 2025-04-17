Left Menu

Bangladesh Demands Apology and Compensation from Pakistan in Historic Talks

Bangladesh seeks a public apology from Pakistan for 1971 atrocities, demanding $4.3 billion as a share of combined assets after East Pakistan's separation. Key issues include repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, equitable asset distribution, and unpaid aid for cyclone victims. Talks aim to solidify bilateral relations and explore future cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:06 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Bangladesh raised 'historically unresolved issues' with Pakistan during the first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years, demanding a public apology for the 1971 atrocities.

Dhaka also sought $4.3 billion as part of its share from assets at the time of the 1971 separation of East and West Pakistan, while addressing other pivotal matters such as repatriation and aid distribution.

The discussions, held in a cordial atmosphere, emphasized fostering mutual cooperation and trade, with future dialogues anticipated to resolve longstanding concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

