Left Menu

Turmoil in Murshidabad: The Waqf Act Protests

The West Bengal government report to the Calcutta High Court details severe violence in Murshidabad during April 8-12, linked to protests over the Waqf Act. Initial peaceful protests escalated, leading to assaults on police, vandalism, and deaths. Security forces' intervention eventually restored order after several fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:29 IST
Turmoil in Murshidabad: The Waqf Act Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Murshidabad district in West Bengal witnessed severe violence between April 8 and April 12, as detailed in a recent report by the state government to the Calcutta High Court.

Initially peaceful demonstrations organized by various groups swiftly turned chaotic, with incidents of stone-pelting and armed assaults on police officials reported at multiple locations including Umarpur, Suti, and Samserganj.

In response to the escalating violence, which included the blocking of National Highway-12 and the vandalism of both public and private property, security forces were deployed to restore order, resulting in several arrests and the submission of 60 FIRs. By April 12, calm was largely restored following the court's intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025