Turmoil in Murshidabad: The Waqf Act Protests
The West Bengal government report to the Calcutta High Court details severe violence in Murshidabad during April 8-12, linked to protests over the Waqf Act. Initial peaceful protests escalated, leading to assaults on police, vandalism, and deaths. Security forces' intervention eventually restored order after several fatalities.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Murshidabad district in West Bengal witnessed severe violence between April 8 and April 12, as detailed in a recent report by the state government to the Calcutta High Court.
Initially peaceful demonstrations organized by various groups swiftly turned chaotic, with incidents of stone-pelting and armed assaults on police officials reported at multiple locations including Umarpur, Suti, and Samserganj.
In response to the escalating violence, which included the blocking of National Highway-12 and the vandalism of both public and private property, security forces were deployed to restore order, resulting in several arrests and the submission of 60 FIRs. By April 12, calm was largely restored following the court's intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
