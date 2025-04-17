Left Menu

High Court Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Protest Permissions

The Karnataka High Court has criticized the state government for allowing a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which is being considered by the Supreme Court. The court emphasized that protests should only be held with official approval at designated locations and should not obstruct public roads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 22:50 IST
High Court Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Protest Permissions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court expressed strong disapproval of the state government's decision to permit a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act while the matter is still before the Supreme Court.

Justice M Nagaprasanna criticized the appropriateness of such demonstrations during ongoing apex court proceedings, emphasizing the importance of judicial propriety.

The court further directed that protests should be conducted in designated areas with official approval to avoid public disruption, following a petition challenging traffic advisories issued in Mangaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025