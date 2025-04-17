High Court Criticizes Karnataka Government Over Protest Permissions
The Karnataka High Court has criticized the state government for allowing a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which is being considered by the Supreme Court. The court emphasized that protests should only be held with official approval at designated locations and should not obstruct public roads.
The Karnataka High Court expressed strong disapproval of the state government's decision to permit a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act while the matter is still before the Supreme Court.
Justice M Nagaprasanna criticized the appropriateness of such demonstrations during ongoing apex court proceedings, emphasizing the importance of judicial propriety.
The court further directed that protests should be conducted in designated areas with official approval to avoid public disruption, following a petition challenging traffic advisories issued in Mangaluru.
