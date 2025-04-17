Man Arrested for Molestation on Mumbai BEST Bus

A 31-year-old man identified as Irfan Hussain Shaikh has been apprehended by police for allegedly molesting a woman on a Mumbai BEST bus. The crime reportedly occurred on April 10 while the bus was en route from Prabhadevi to Worli.

According to police reports, the woman approached the Worli police station, prompting an investigation that utilized CCTV footage, revealing Shaikh's involvement. He had alighted at Worli, and further scrutiny led officers to his place of employment at a local shipping firm.

Officials from the Crime Branch Unit III detained Shaikh at his office in Worli. He has since been charged with molestation and related offenses, marking another case of public transport crimes in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)