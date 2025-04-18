Left Menu

Path to Peace: Crucial Talks in Paris

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations had promising talks in Paris, joined by European officials, focusing on achieving a full ceasefire and sustainable peace. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's office highlighted the importance of these discussions in progressing peace efforts and the dedication of all involved parties to reaching a comprehensive agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:40 IST
Path to Peace: Crucial Talks in Paris
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations engaged in what were described as "constructive and positive" discussions in Paris, joined by European representatives. The focus was on establishing a complete ceasefire, a crucial step towards achieving enduring peace.

A statement released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office emphasized the productive nature of the talks, underscoring the commitment of all parties to devising a comprehensive and just peace strategy. This sentiment was echoed by the delegates involved.

Ukrainian officials reiterated their dedication to peace initiatives alongside their U.S. and European counterparts, emphasizing the necessity of a full ceasefire to ensure stable and lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025