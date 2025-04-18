Path to Peace: Crucial Talks in Paris

In a significant diplomatic move, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations engaged in what were described as "constructive and positive" discussions in Paris, joined by European representatives. The focus was on establishing a complete ceasefire, a crucial step towards achieving enduring peace.

A statement released by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office emphasized the productive nature of the talks, underscoring the commitment of all parties to devising a comprehensive and just peace strategy. This sentiment was echoed by the delegates involved.

Ukrainian officials reiterated their dedication to peace initiatives alongside their U.S. and European counterparts, emphasizing the necessity of a full ceasefire to ensure stable and lasting peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)