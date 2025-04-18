France and Haiti: A Historical Reckoning

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated a joint Franco-Haitian commission intended to scrutinize the historical ties between France and Haiti. Despite decades of appeals from Haitian activists for reparations, Macron has not addressed these requests directly.

The announcement coincided with the conclusion of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in New York. The forum underscored the importance of recognizing the harsh 'independence debt' imposed on Haiti and the consequent socio-economic toll. French recognition of this past could play a pivotal role in relieving historical grievances.

Haitian representatives emphasize the need for justice and full restitution of the controversial debt. Macron vowed France's support for Haiti, particularly in tackling ongoing security challenges, and has previously sought to increase transparency about France's colonial history.

