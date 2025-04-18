Left Menu

Modi and Musk: A Dialogue on Tech Collaboration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed collaboration with Elon Musk, emphasizing technology and innovation. The conversation followed up on topics from their meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, highlighting the immense potential for collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 13:05 IST
Modi and Musk: A Dialogue on Tech Collaboration
conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India engaged in a discussion with tech magnate Elon Musk, where they talked about a wide array of topics, echoing their previous meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.

In a post on X, Modi stated that the dialogue included discussions on the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

The exact timing of the conversation remains undisclosed, but its focus reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Indo-US tech partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025