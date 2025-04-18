Modi and Musk: A Dialogue on Tech Collaboration
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed collaboration with Elon Musk, emphasizing technology and innovation. The conversation followed up on topics from their meeting in Washington DC earlier this year, highlighting the immense potential for collaboration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India engaged in a discussion with tech magnate Elon Musk, where they talked about a wide array of topics, echoing their previous meeting in Washington DC earlier this year.
In a post on X, Modi stated that the dialogue included discussions on the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.
The exact timing of the conversation remains undisclosed, but its focus reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Indo-US tech partnerships.
