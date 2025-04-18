U.S. Strikes Cut Off Houthi Fuel Supply, Escalates Middle East Tensions

In a significant military escalation, the United States launched an offensive on a Yemeni fuel port, resulting in the death of at least 58 individuals, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. This operation marks one of the deadliest since U.S. military interventions began against the Iran-backed militants.

The American military has stated its commitment to continue these large-scale operations initiated last month, in an effort to mitigate attacks on Red Sea shipping unless the Houthis withdraw. Al Masirah TV reported that 126 individuals were also wounded in the strikes on Ras Isa port, which the U.S. military cited as a strategic move to disrupt the Houthi's fuel supply.

U.S. Central Command remained reticent on casualty figures but highlighted the strikes' goal of weakening the Houthis' economic base. Since November 2023, the Houthis have executed numerous attacks on vessels linked to Israel, reflecting their position on the Gaza war, although a ceasefire had temporarily halted these actions.

