Left Menu

U.S. Strikes Cut Off Houthi Fuel Supply, Escalates Middle East Tensions

U.S. strikes in Yemen's fuel port killed 58 people, targeting the Houthis' economic power source amidst ongoing Middle East tensions. Despite the large-scale attack, the U.S. vows to continue unless anti-shipping activities cease. The Houthis' attacks, largely linked to Israel and the Gaza conflict, have paused since a recent ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:05 IST
U.S. Strikes Cut Off Houthi Fuel Supply, Escalates Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military escalation, the United States launched an offensive on a Yemeni fuel port, resulting in the death of at least 58 individuals, according to Houthi-run Al Masirah TV. This operation marks one of the deadliest since U.S. military interventions began against the Iran-backed militants.

The American military has stated its commitment to continue these large-scale operations initiated last month, in an effort to mitigate attacks on Red Sea shipping unless the Houthis withdraw. Al Masirah TV reported that 126 individuals were also wounded in the strikes on Ras Isa port, which the U.S. military cited as a strategic move to disrupt the Houthi's fuel supply.

U.S. Central Command remained reticent on casualty figures but highlighted the strikes' goal of weakening the Houthis' economic base. Since November 2023, the Houthis have executed numerous attacks on vessels linked to Israel, reflecting their position on the Gaza war, although a ceasefire had temporarily halted these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025