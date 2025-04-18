Protest Trials in Istanbul Highlight Political Tensions
Dozens, including journalists, appeared in an Istanbul court for participating in banned demonstrations. Protests arose after opposition mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest, viewed by many as politically motivated. The trial involves 189 defendants, largely university students. The court separated journalists' cases, amidst calls for acquittal citing rights violations.
In Istanbul, a significant trial unfolded as dozens, including journalists, appeared in court on charges related to banned demonstrations. The protests erupted after the opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was jailed, a move perceived by many as politically motivated.
Imamoglu, a significant contender against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's long-standing regime, was jailed on corruption charges, inciting widespread protests. Despite the widespread belief of political interference, the Turkish government claims judicial independence remains intact.
The trial sees 189 defendants, mostly university students, defending against charges of resisting dispersal orders and, in some cases, carrying arms. As the trial commenced, there were strong calls for acquittal, with supporters arguing that the defendants' constitutional rights had been violated.
