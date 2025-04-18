Left Menu

Minister Demands Hospital Reforms Amid Protocol Breach Accusations

Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond has ordered the transfer of a hospital superintendent following an alleged breach of protocol during his visit. Gond, representing Sonbhadra district, noted the superintendent's lack of greeting and faced complaints of misconduct. An official inquiry is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:41 IST
In a move prompted by an alleged breach of protocol, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond has called for the transfer of Ravi Pratap Singh, the medical superintendent at a Sonbhadra district hospital.

The incident occurred during Gond's visit to inaugurate a solar power plant, where the superintendent failed to greet the minister and sparked rumors of misconduct.

Amid accusations that the superintendent attended work under the influence of alcohol, an inquiry led by Chief Medical Officer Ashwini Kumar has been initiated to ensure accountability and adherence to official conduct.

