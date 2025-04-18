Factory Co-Worker Arrested for Assault Under Marriage Pretense

A man was taken into custody following accusations of sexually assaulting a female colleague over several months under the guise of a future marriage, the police revealed on Friday.

Identified as Monu, the accused reportedly concealed his marital status and fatherhood of two to gain the victim's trust, heavily impacting her relations at their shared workplace.

Upon growing suspicious and attempting to withdraw from the relationship, the victim faced threats of defamation, compelling her to lodge a formal complaint. Consequently, Kasna Police arrested and detained Monu, who now faces 14 days in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

