Court Affirms Video-Conferencing SOP for Police Testimonies
The Bombay High Court has upheld a directive requiring the Maharashtra DGP to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) for officers testifying via video conference. This follows a petition by Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi, dismissed after concerns were raised about decorum during his video testimony. The court asserted the importance of maintaining courtroom respect.
The Bombay High Court has confirmed a previous order asking the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) for police officers providing testimony via video conference. The decision stems from a session's court judge's directive aiming to preserve courtroom decorum.
Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi, whose conduct during a video court appearance in a 2014 case drew criticism, filed a petition to quash the directive. The court dismissed this petition, underscoring that officers must uphold procedural decorum even when participating remotely.
The High Court clarified that the judge's annoyance and subsequent letter calling for an SOP were not excessive but necessary for justice. It reaffirmed that the courtroom's dignity must be preserved, regardless of the location from where testimony is given.
