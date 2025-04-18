Left Menu

Court Affirms Video-Conferencing SOP for Police Testimonies

The Bombay High Court has upheld a directive requiring the Maharashtra DGP to create a standard operating procedure (SOP) for officers testifying via video conference. This follows a petition by Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi, dismissed after concerns were raised about decorum during his video testimony. The court asserted the importance of maintaining courtroom respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 19:28 IST
Court Affirms Video-Conferencing SOP for Police Testimonies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has confirmed a previous order asking the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) for police officers providing testimony via video conference. The decision stems from a session's court judge's directive aiming to preserve courtroom decorum.

Inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi, whose conduct during a video court appearance in a 2014 case drew criticism, filed a petition to quash the directive. The court dismissed this petition, underscoring that officers must uphold procedural decorum even when participating remotely.

The High Court clarified that the judge's annoyance and subsequent letter calling for an SOP were not excessive but necessary for justice. It reaffirmed that the courtroom's dignity must be preserved, regardless of the location from where testimony is given.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025