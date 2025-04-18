Tragic Attack: Ahmadi Place of Worship Violence Sparks Outcry
A right-wing religious group attacked an Ahmadi worship place in Karachi, killing one person. The victim, Laeeq Cheema, was targeted by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) workers. The incident has drawn condemnation from human rights groups, highlighting the ongoing persecution of the Ahmadi community.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a tragic incident on Friday, a member of the Ahmadi community was killed in a violent attack at a worship place in Karachi's Saddar district.
Right-wing religious group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is accused of targeting the worship place and the victim, Laeeq Cheema. Authorities responded swiftly, providing security to those within the mosque, though the attack left others injured.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan condemned the attack as a failure of law and order, emphasizing the persistent persecution faced by the Ahmadi community. Recent months have seen a rise in such attacks, with TLP involved in multiple incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
